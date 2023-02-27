LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. has been one of the Jayhawks’ keys to success this season.

So much so that when he scores just four points, the reigning National Champions haven’t lost a game.

In Monday’s press conference, Kansas head coach Bill Self said that he expects Harris Jr. – who turned his ankle on Saturday’s contest against West Virginia – should be available to play Tuesday against Texas Tech.

“I anticipate everybody being full-go,” Self said.

Full-go on Tuesday night is good, but more exciting for Jayhawk fans is the fact that the point guard will be returning to campus next season. Self acknowledged that even though Harris Jr. is graduating, he won’t be recognized during Tuesday’s Senior Night festivities.

“Dajuan is also a senior, Dajuan is also graduating this semester, but obviously Dajuan should be back next year, so that’s why he’s not going to go through it yet,” Self said.

Self says that this Jayhawks team would be a lot different without the point guard.

“He’s played at a really high level, and we don’t come close to winning that game Saturday unless Dajuan is aggressive on both ends like he was,” Self said.

Harris Jr. is averaging 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game. His assists averages is sixth in the nation this season.