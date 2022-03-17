FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball has won five games in a row, and they look to continue the streak in the NCAA tournament.

That five-game streak includes three wins in the Big 12 tournament. Head coach Bill Self hopes the confidence from the tournament win can carry over.

“The bottom line is this: The way it’s set up is you have good things happen, you have a feeling of energy, adrenaline, excitement,” Self said. “But there’s a time that passes, and you have to kind of recreate that because you can’t continue that each and every day. But I think we got it in us to recreate that in a way. I know our guys are very excited to play.”

However, the Jayhawks are 0-4 this season in games played in the state of Texas. The last loss was a 10-point deficit at TCU. That loss changed the team’s outlook on their season.

“It was just a simple thing of mindset, being prepared, and from there on, we kind of just flipped the switch of being more locked in, being more tenacious, taking pride in the small things that can change the game, making sure that every possession matters,” forward David McCormack said. “Those, every little thing that you might think is, like, minuscule in the grand scheme of things, makes the grand difference of each game.”

That sparked the five-game winning streak. KU will try to make it six when it opens the NCAA tournament Thursday against Texas Southern.