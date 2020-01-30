Self: “I feel great about the Chiefs’ chances.”

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Everyone is gearing up for the Super Bowl, including Bill Self and the Kansas basketball team.

“I feel great about the Chiefs’ chances,” Bill Self told reporters on Thursday. “I don’t know enough about it to have an opinion, but in my non-educated opinion I just don’t think the 49ers have enough offense,” Self added.

Self said the team currently does not have plans for the Super Bowl, but they will soon.

“My wife has been out of town the last couple of days and so, she’s usually the ringleader on if we get together and do something as a group, but we’ll do something together as a group.”