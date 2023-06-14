LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The No. 1 player in the transfer portal still needs to go through an adjustment period with his new team.

Hunter Dickinson got to KU on June 2 and has been getting familiar with the team and town since then. His skill can fit in anywhere, but the Jayhawks’ system is intense.

“It’s been very, very seamless,” head coach Bill Self said. “An easy adjustment. An easy transition, but he’s not used to playing the way that we play. The activity level is probably going to be a little different than what we has been accustomed to because when you’re designed to be the center point of everything, let’s slow it down to make sure he gets a touch, we’re going to make sure he gets a touch as long as he plays at the pace we want him to play at. He’s got some things he’s got to work on, but God he can score.”

His connection with Dajuan Harris Jr. will be key when Dickinson does adjust, according to Self.

“Where [Dickinson] will benefit the most is ‘Juan being able to deliver the ball to him off pick-and-rolls and things like that,” Self said.