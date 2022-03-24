CHICAGO (KSNT) – Both Self and Providence head coach Ed Cooley recognize how similar their two teams are.

As Self pointed out, both teams have around four players on the floor at all times that can score from every inch of it. However, he doesn’t think the familiarity will be any advantage or disadvantage.

“Well, we don’t run the same stuff,” Self said. “But, personnel reminds us both, as you said Ed [Cooley] said as well, of each other. You go into a season in your non-conference games hoping you can play non-conference opponents that would give you an idea what it would be like to play somebody that plays a different style than your league played, that may prepare you for NCAA Tournament.”

Providence is similar to other Big 12 teams, too, according to Self. So, KU will be playing a team similar to what it’s been playing all season.