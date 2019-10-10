Self supports California bill allowing players to receive endorsements

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Fair Pay To Play act, which beginning in 2023, allows student-athletes in California to profit from their likeness and receive endorsements.

“I think it’s been long overdue to give student-athletes the same opportunities that general students possess,” Kansas head coach Bill Self told reporters at the team’s media day on Wednesday. “There’s nothing that says a general student can’t go to school, be on scholarship, and go work, make money on the side and do whatever,” Self added.

However, Self hopes the bill becomes a uniform law.

“I don’t believe California, and New York, or South Carolina can have it and other states can’t, so it’ll be interesting how that all plays out.”

