Self suspends De Sousa following Sunflower Showdown brawl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU coach Bill Self announced Wednesday he has suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely following Tuesday night’s brawl.

The fight happened in the final seconds of the Sunflower Showdown game against K-State when De Sousa blocked Dejuan Gordon’s shot, then stood over him.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” Self said in a statement around noon on Wednesday. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

KU Athletics Director Jeff Long issued a statement Wednesday night saying in part, “The conduct of a few of our student-athletes at the conclusion of tonight’s game vs. Kansas State was simply unacceptable and not reflective of who we are.”