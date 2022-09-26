Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be coming to Lawrence for Late Night in the Phog. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog will feature a special guest this year.

The Kansas Jayhawks confirmed via social media that Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be the headliner for the Late Night in the Phog on Friday, Oct. 14 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Late Night in the Phog has been a tradition for KU basketball starting in October 1985 as “Late Night with Larry Brown” and has continued to grow every year since. Hip hop artists and rap stars previously featured at the event include Tech N9ne, 2Chainz, Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg.