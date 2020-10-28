Silvio De Sousa facing aggravated battery charge

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 25: Silvio De Sousa #22 of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on during a first round Maui Invitation game against the Chaminade Silverswords at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 25, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Former KU basketball player Silvio De Sousa is facing an aggravated battery charge, the Lawrence Journal-World reported Wednesday.

Less than two weeks ago, De Sousa announced on Twitter he opted out of the upcoming season because of “personal issues.”

According to the district court’s website, De Sousa is expected to make his first court appearance at 3 p.m. Dec. 17.

KSNT News has reached out to the Douglas County District Court for more information. This is a developing story.

