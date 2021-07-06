Ochai Agbaji returning to KU after testing NBA draft waters

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Ochai Agbaji will withdraw from the 2021 NBA draft and return to the University of Kansas for his senior season, he announced Tuesday.

The NCAA deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA draft and maintain college eligibility is Wednesday.

“Jayhawk Nation, I’m coming back to KU this season,” Agbaji said. “Going through the process at the NBA Combine and team workouts has been a really good experience. I cannot thank my family enough, the NBA teams, my KU coaches and teammates, as well as everyone who supported me in this process. I am so looking forward to next season, playing in front of the best fans in basketball and contending for a national championship.”

Last season, Agbaji led the Big 12 in three-pointers (2.6), was fourth in three-point field goal percentage (37.7) and 12th in scoring (14.1).

Last Friday, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson announced he also will return to KU for his redshirt-sophomore season in 2021-22. Wilson had declared for the NBA Draft in April and announced his return last week.