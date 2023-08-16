LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Lance Leipold came to KU knowing full well the program needed some work.

He knew winning football games would change the way people see KU football. However, the way a successful Big 12 football program in Lawrence, Kansas has transformed the community is perhaps beyond what he expected.

“That [impact] has probably been a little bit more than I would anticipate,” Leipold said when 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley asked about the community’s response to KU football’s turnaround. “Kind of special, and fulfilling.”

Coach says he has seen that positive response from local fans first hand.

“[Athletic director] Travis [Goff] and I went out to lunch about three weeks ago and somebody from the community said how his restaurant is booked for Fridays and Saturdays of home games.”

The examples of appreciation from Jayhawk fans are abundant.

“I ran to the grocery store last night to pick up some milk…. I was talking to somebody I ran into I know but somebody else stopped us to interrupt and said ‘Thank you,'” Leipold said. “That’s neat.”

He says moments like that remind him that the impact of their efforts with KU football go far beyond a new stadium.

“We want this to be not just for KU football [and] the university,” Leipold said. “We want it to be for the community and hopefully even our state as we go through things, and our region… I’m glad that the work of our young men and our coaching staff has been appreciated.”

Leipold isn’t just talking about how much he appreciates the community support; he’s also showing it. Coach joined 27 News at 6 on Wednesday where he was with the Topeka Jayhawk Club spending time with local fans.

“This is one of the most fun events to come to,” Leipold said in a live interview with 27 News Reporter Caroline Soro. “The passion and energy of this group is just outstanding. They’ve been loyal fans for a long time. For my wife and I to come over tonight is always something we enjoy.”

The Topeka Jayhawk Club met at the Big Gage Shelter House to kickoff the fall season. The energy in the room was even higher than usual, given KU’s huge announcements on Tuesday.

“[Having passionate fans] is so important for us,” Leipold said. “And to have them come to Lawrence and support our team and help us be winners and a chance to be successful in the Big 12 conference and nationally is really important and we’re excited and appreciative of that.”

