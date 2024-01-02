LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are saying goodbye to another offensive lineman through the transfer portal.

On Monday, KU senior Spencer Lovell announced plans to play his sixth and final season of college football elsewhere.

Lovell spent just one year in Lawrence. He started college with three years at Arizona State before playing for Cal in 2022 and Kansas in 2023. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer.

Lovell becomes the second KU starting offensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this week, after Armaj Reed-Adams announced plans to transfer on Sunday. The ‘Hawks also saw one of their best defensive lineman transfer to Auburn.

Lovell played in ten games in his lone season with KU.

Kansas will also have to replace their starting left tackle on the O-line, as Dominick Puni opted out of the bowl game and used his final year of college football eligibility in 2023.

The transfer portal is active both ways for the Jayhawks. Topeka native and Iowa State transfer DeShawn Hanika announced his commitment to KU last month.