LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Every year there are new players on football teams, sometimes new coaches, and in KU’s case, new facility upgrades.

For some players, spring practice is new. Even for the players who have been at KU for a while, spring practices are different than winter workouts. They’ve been practicing inside or in the weight room. Now they’re back outside, focusing on drills and game schemes. Players see a different side of the coaches during that.

“You come in the weight room and coaches are coaching you up,” linebacker Taiwan Berryhill said. “It’s like, ‘Aye, good job.’ You’ve got your whole team behind you patting you on your back, hyping you up. But, when you come out there in the spring, you get out there with your position coach. It’s not always going to be a positive review. You’ve got to be able to take the good with the bad and the bad with the good.”

Overall, the biggest difference is during the past spring, the coaches reset the offense and rebuilt it. This spring, they’re jumping right into their usual ways and it’s a lot for the new players to catch up to.

“Everything’s been going according to plan,” quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “We’re continuing to grow as a team and maintain the goals we’ve created for spring ball.”

Daniels will appear on K-Nation this Sunday in a one-on-one interview with 27 Sports Anchor Lainey Gerber.