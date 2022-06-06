LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 2022 Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is full of former KU basketball stars.

Brett Ballard and Wayne Simien will coach the teams. The roster includes Frank Mason, Udoka Azubuike, Tyrel Reed and more.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic is a charity basketball game benefiting families battling pediatric cancer or other challenging illnesses. Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, started the event in 2009. Each year, former KU favorites come back to Lawrence to form teams for a scrimmage. The Classic has raised more than $770,000 for families so far.

This year’s Classic is on June 9 at Lawrence Free State High School. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: