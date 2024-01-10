LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is in custody after being accused of threatening several people with a knife Wednesday afternoon in Lawrence.

Lawrence police were called to the area of Missouri Street and Fambrough Drive around 2:30 p.m. for a man allegedly confronting workers with a knife at the University of Kansas football facility construction site and threatened multiple other people in the area.

Police said the 41-year-old Lawrence man initially refused to comply with responding officers’ commands and only submitted to arrest after being threatened with “less-lethal devices.”

The suspect was taken to the Douglas County jail and booked on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault. He is not being identified until formal charges have been filed.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Since the incident took place on and off the KU campus, the Lawrence Police Department is handling the entire investigation.