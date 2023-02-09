CHARLOTTE, NC (KSNT) – Former Kansas men’s basketball sharp-shooter Svi Mykhailiuk lands with the Charlotte Hornets after the NBA trade deadline whirlwind.

Mykhailiuk was traded to the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night, after starting the season with the New York Knicks.

Thursday morning, Mykhailiuk was announced as part of a three-team trade that sent him and two second-round picks to Charlotte. That trade also had Jalen McDaniels and two second-round picks to Philadelphia, with Matisse Thybulle to Portland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mykhailiuk is scoring 1.6 points per game in 2022-23, also with a career-low 3.1 minutes a game. He is two years removed from a season in Oklahoma City where he averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 23.0 minutes a game.

Charlotte will be his sixth team since starting with the Lakers in 2018.

Mykhailiuk played at Kansas from 2014-18, setting the single-season three-point record as a senior with 115.