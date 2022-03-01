FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball scored its lowest point-total since January.

The Jayhawks lost to TCU, 74-64, Tuesday night. KU hasn’t scored 64 or fewer points since Jan. 29 against Kentucky.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4) and TCU traded the lead throughout the first half, and KU ended it up by one.

With 18:25 left in the game, the Horned Frogs took the lead and grew it to as big as 12 points. The Jayhawks were never able to take the lead back.

TCU out-rebounded the Jayhawks. The Horned Frogs also outscored them in the paint, 36-24, and off the bench 25-17.

Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson each scored 13 for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun added 10, and DaJuan Harris led the team in assists with 7.

The Jayhawks can get their revenge March 3 when they host the Horned Frogs.