LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 12: Kansas Jayhawks head coach Les Miles in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Kansas Jayhawks on September 12, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks dropped to 0-8 on the season with a 59-23 loss to TCU on Saturday night. The loss drops KU to 0-7 in Big 12 play.

Jalon Daniels threw his first career touchdown pass in the loss. Daniels completed 4 of 13 passes for 57 yards. Miles Kendrick came in and completed 11 of 18 passes for 166 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Freshman running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson rushed 22 times for 100 yards.

KU travels to Texas Tech next week.