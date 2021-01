FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT) — The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks came out firing on all cylinders Tuesday night in route to defeating TCU 93-64.

Kansas finished with five players in double figures, highlighted by a 20 point and eight rebound performance from junior forward David McCormack. Off the bench, sophomore guard Tristan Enaruna scored a career-high 12 points.

The Jayhawks move to (9-2, 3-1 in the conference).

KU will be back in action at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 against Oklahoma.