LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Texas basketball transfer Arterio Morris will play for the Jayhawks.

Morris, a 6-foot-3 guard, announced his commitment to KU men’s basketball on Instagram Friday afternoon.

The former Longhorn averaged 4.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game of playing last season. Morris was a true freshman at UT last season.

Morris, a Dallas native, was a McDonald’s All-American and a five star-recruit out of high school. He was ranked the No. 15 player in the country for the high school graduating class of 2022.

The news of Morris switching Big 12 schools is the second transfer commitment for the Jayhawks this offseason. KU landed Townson transfer Nick Timberlake earlier in the month.

The Jayhawks now have one scholarship spot remaining for the 2023-24 season.