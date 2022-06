LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Another player has withdrawn from the NBA Draft to join KU men’s basketball.

Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar will not stay in the NBA Draft to play for the Jayhawks. McCullar made the announcement on Twitter about two hours after Jalen Wilson revealed he’s returning to KU.

McCullar, an incoming redshirt senior, averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds this past season. He led Tech with 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.