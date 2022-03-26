CHICAGO (KSNT) – Ochai Agbaji has been rather quiet in the NCAA tournament.

After leading the Jayhawks to a Big 12 regular-season title and a Big 12 tournament championship, Agbaji was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 19.7 points per game.

After averaging nearly 20 points in the regular season, Agbaji is averaging just 10.3 points per game in the NCAA tournament, his lowest mark coming in their Sweet Sixteen win over Providence when he scored just five points. Remy Martin says don’t let this confuse you, Agbaji is still the best.

“Ochai is an all-around player. That’s why he’s All-American. That’s why he is who he is because he helps us in so many things on the court that people may not see on the stat sheet,” Martin said.

Besides what he adds in each game, Agbaji also brings maturity, experience, and leadership to the Jayhawks.

“Off the court, as far as talking to us, making sure everyone’s good, he’s just a leader man,” Martin said.

Martin made a statement in Saturday afternoons press conference.

“[Ochai Agbaji]’s the best player in the country. Period,” Martin said.

Jalen Wilson says Agbaji’s impact is felt even when he’s not scoring.

“Teams now who he is. When we’re in games and they want to play him certain ways and not try to let him get the ball it just opens up lanes for us,” Wilson said. “When you have a leader that’s so unselfish as he is it just makes us flow so much better.

Despite scoring just five points, Ochai had four rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in the KU win on Friday. Agbaji says even when he struggles to score he finds a way to contribute.

“Anything that the team needs for me to do… whether that’s talking, making sure everyone is right, or being aggressive and being that main scorer for the team, just anything the team needs me to do in order to be successful,” Agbaji said when asked about his role on the team.

Whether Agbaji scores two points or 20, they all have the same goal.

“We all have the same mindset, that’s just to win,” Wilson said.