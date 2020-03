LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) - The Kansas Jayhawks were voted the #1 team in the final AP Top 25 college basketball poll of the season. The Jayhawks were the Big 12 regular season champions finishing with a 28-3 record overall.

Gonzaga was voted second with Dayton, Florida State, and Baylor rounding out the top 5. Kansas holds victories over Dayton and Baylor.