LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU forward Zach Clemence is the third Jayhawk to enter the transfer portal.

Clemence entered just a few hours after Bobby Pettiford did, and two days after Cam Martin.

Clemence played in 20 games, averaging 5.6 minutes in the 2022-23 season. He had a career-high ten points with two 3-pointers against Oklahoma.