LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Jalen Dye knows a thing or two about Opening Day.

The Jayhawks’ redshirt sophomore safety grew up watching his dad, Jermaine Dye, on the diamond for hundreds of big league games. Jermaine was an American League All-Star with the Royals in 2000, before playing for the Athletics and the White Sox.

His son, now residing in Lawrence, has plenty of athletic talent. It never mattered to ‘Dad’ how or where he used that talent.

“He always said like there was no, like, set sport,” Jalen Dye said. “‘You don’t have to follow my footsteps. You can do whatever you want to do, and pave your own way.'”

Sports outside of baseball are still familiar to the Dye family. Jermaine played football and soccer, in addition to baseball, before making life on the diamond a full-time gig.

Jalen says he has very little memories in KC, given that his dad was only there from 1997-2001.

The 6-foot safety from California is part of a competitive group of defensive backs.

“There’s so much competition in the room which almost forces each person to elevate their game every day, so I think it’s a good thing,” he said.

Jalen is gearing up for his sophomore year after red-shirting his freshman year. Dye played in two games the past fall for KU.