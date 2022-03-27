CHICAGO (KSNT)- Three KU basketball players were named to the Midwest Region All-Tournament team after the Jayhawks’ 76-50 win over Miami to advance to the Final Four.

David McCormack, Remy Martin, and Christian Braun all received the regional recognition, while Martin was given the title of Midwest Region Most Outstanding Player.

Five players in total were named to the All-Tournament team from each region. Others from the Midwest region were Maimi’s Kameron McGusty and Providence’s Al Durham. McGusty scored 18 against KU on Sunday.

David McCormack put up his best performance so far in the tournament in the Elite Eight to receive the All-Tournament regional honor. He finished with 15 points and four rebounds in the Jayhawks’ victory over Miami.

Braun was also his best in the Elite Eight. Braun had 12 points, six rebounds, and four assists on Sunday. Braun also added six points and ten rebounds against Providence, and 13 points with eight rebounds versus Creighton.

Martin has inarguably been KU’s best player in the tournament. He led the team in scoring in each of their first three games, posting 15, 20 and 23. Against Miami, he contributed nine points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Kansas will play Villanova in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2.