LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Three Kansas men’s basketball players are getting an opportunity to show off in front of NBA scouts.

The NBA announced its official invite list for the 2023 NBA draft combine on Tuesday. KU’s Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar Jr. are all invited.

Wilson scored 1,475 points as a Jayhawk, ranking him in the top 30 list all-time.

Wilson and Dick both declared for the NBA draft, while McCullar Jr. entered his name but has retained the option to return to KU after going through the pre-NBA draft process.

K-State’s Keyontae Johnson was also invited.

The NBA combine will take place in Chicago from May 15-21.