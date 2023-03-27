LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tickets for the WNIT Fab Four Tournament are on sale Monday at noon.

The Kansas Jayhawks will host Washington at Allen Fieldhouse Wednesday evening. Tipoff for the March 29 game is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Kansas Women were able to do something their male counterparts could not over the weekend. They knocked off Arkansas Sunday to reach the WNIT Fab Four.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will be in the WNIT Championship game.

For the third straight WNIT game, the Jayhawks led, never once falling behind the Razorbacks Sunday.

Kansas held Arkansas to 37 percent shooting from the floor and 30 percent shooting from the three-point line. The Jayhawks also outscored the Razorbacks 46-26 in the paint.

Holly Kersgieter scored 25 points and Taiyanna Jackson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for her 21st double-double of the season.

Kansas beat Arkansas 78-64 to advance to the Fab 4 of the WNIT.