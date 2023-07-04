LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football’s 2024 class is coming together in a hurry.

The Jayhawks now have 15 commits in the class and Tuesday’s addition is perhaps the biggest one yet.

4-star defensive end Dakyus Brinkley announced on social media he will be a Jayhawk.

Brinkley is a 4-star prospect across the board: Rivals, 247 Sports, On3 and ESPN all list him as such. 247 ranks him as the 17th best edge rusher in the country for the class of 2024. Both On3 and 247 list him as a top 50 player in the state of Texas, too.

Brinkley is a native of Katy, Texas. He reportedly has offers from Kansas State, SMU, Baylor and many others.

247 currently list KU’s 2024 class as 40th best in the country and fifth in the Big 12.