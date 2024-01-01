LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawk football fans received good news to start the new year.

KU cornerback Cobee Bryant announced on social media that he plans to return to KU in 2024. Bryant was good enough to have people wondering if he’d declare for the NFL draft.

Bryant returns for his senior year after earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors in both 2022 and 2023. He played in all 13 games for the Jayhawks in 2023, tallying 32 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four interceptions and one forced fumble which he picked up and ran for a touchdown.

In total, the Evergreen, Alabama native has 36 games of college football under his belt. He has nine picks, 24 pass deflections and three touchdowns in his college career.

Bryant’s return is big after Kansas lost another top defender, defensive lineman Gage Keys, to the transfer portal. The Jayhawks also saw an offensive lineman transfer on Sunday.

KU football fans now await another big decision from Austin Booker. Booker, The Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, has not announced his plans for next year but did opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

KU’s secondary appears strong, again, entering 2024. Besides Bryant, the ‘Hawks also return All-Big 12 honorable mention Mello Dotson at cornerback.

Bryant returns with a chance to become just the tenth Jayhawk in program history to achieve First-Team All-Conference three times, according to Rock Chalk Sports Talk’s Derek Johnson.

The Jayhawks won nine games in 2023, their most wins in a season since 2007.