TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Jayhawk Club – an organization of hundreds of KU fans in Topeka – played host to head football coach Lance Leipold and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni on Tuesday.

Members met at the Big Gage Shelter House for a night of barbeque, a live band and Jayhawk talk.

“The Topeka Jayhawk Club has been so loyal and so supportive through the years,” Leipold said live on 27 News. “They asked my schedule, I said, ‘Absolutely.'”

The Topeka Jayhawk Club hosts events throughout the year to show support for their KU fandom. Before Tuesday’s event, the group brought Leipold and men’s basketball head coach Bill Self to a golf tournament last month.

“We’re thrilled to be with the largest Jayhawk Club in the world,” Hanni said. “It’s a real strong pulse of our fanbase right here in the Capitol.”

The club will host a watermelon feed at KU football practice on Wednesday.