TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High alum and former Kansas Jayhawk running back Ky Thomas is headed to Kent State.

Thomas made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday that he would be joining the Golden Flashes.

Out of high school, Thomas went to Minnesota, where he played one season, racking up 824 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Thomas transferred back home, joining the Kansas football team.

After a season where Thomas saw just 53 carries for 162 yards, he entered the transfer portal. He now joins a Kent State team that finished 5-7 last season.