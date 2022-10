NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT)- Ky Thomas ran in a touchdown for KU against Oklahoma on Saturday.

Thomas is a Topeka High School graduate and transferred from Minnesota to Kansas over the offseason.

Thomas’ touchdown came on a one-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with 18 yards rushing on nine carries. KU lost to Oklahoma 52-42.

Thomas, who has battled injuries this fall, is up to 44 rushing yards on 17 carries for the ‘Hawks this season.

KU will play next at Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 22