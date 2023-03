LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A few days after KU big man Cam Martin entered the transfer portal, Bobby Pettiford joined him Wednesday.

Pettiford was seen as a glue guy for the Jayhawks, but struggled with injuries during his time at KU. Pettiford saw the court in 32 games, and averaged 2.2 points per game while shooting 53% from the field this past season. Pettiford came to KU as a class of 2021 top 100 player.