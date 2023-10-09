LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Trevor Wilson’s standout performance Saturday is getting conference recognition.

Wilson is the Big 12 special teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Wilson returned a UCF punt 82 yards for a touchdown during the second quarter of KU’s 51-22 win.

The 82-yard return is tied for the fifth-longest in KU football history and is the longest in the Big 12 in 2023. It was also KU’s first special teams touchdown since Cobee Bryant returned a blocked field goal attempt in the 2022 season opener against Tennessee Tech.

The No. 23 Jayhawks return to action Saturday at Oklahoma State.