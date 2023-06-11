LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Jayhawk football had itself a lovely Sunday.

Jacorey Stewart is a 3-star linebacker from the state of Georgia. He is the 91st ranked linebacker in the country for the class of 2024, according to 247 Sports. Stewart also had offers from Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic and others.

Harrison Utley is a 3-star offensive lineman from Norman, Oklahoma. The 12th ranked player in the state and the 95th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country for his class picks Kansas over Air Force, Army and others.

“Everyone knows what the players and coaches have started in Lawrence. Me and my brothers in the Class of ‘24 are on the way,” Utley said when announcing his commitment on social media.

