LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Two starters from Bill Self’s lineup have their names on the Oscar Robertson player of the year midseason watchlist.

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick have been a key part of the Jayhawks’ early season success.

Wilson is one of only two returning starters in the KU lineup. He’s averaging 20.8 points per game, while also bringing in 8.9 rebounds per game. While scoring at a high rate thus far, he is also shooting over 40% from the field and nearly 35% from downtown.

Dick has been regarded as not only one of the best freshmen in the country, but one of the best shooters in college basketball. Dick is currently 13th in the country, shooting over 45% from beyond the arc. The Wichita native has been impactful on the defensive end as well for the Jayhawks. He is their third-leading board grabber.

The Big 12 conference has the most nominees among the 50 overall with eight nominations.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy has been handed out as far back as 1958. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association changed the name of the award to honor Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson in 1998.

Kansas is ranked No. 2 and will look to rebound Saturday at home vs. TCU after its first Big 12 loss.