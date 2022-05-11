(KSNT) – Out of the four Jayhawks who entered the 2022 NBA Draft, two received combine invites.

Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun are the only Jayhawks invited. Jalen Wilson and David McCormack were not on the 78-man list. Those 78 are all trying to fill the 58 available roster spots in the 2022 NBA draft.

The invitees will participate in strength and agility testing, and five-on-five scrimmages. Not every player on the list will participate in the combine. Each year, some of the top prospects sit out to do individual workouts with the teams that have picks toward the top of the draft.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-22. The television broadcast is not released yet, but ESPN networks have aired the combine in the past. The NBA draft lottery will be on Tuesday, May 17. The draft will be on Thursday, June 23.