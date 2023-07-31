LAWRENCE (KSNT)- A pair of Jayhawks are getting preseason hype among the best in America.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and running back Devin Neal are both on the Maxwell Award Preseason Watch list. The Maxwell Award, established in 1937, is given annually to the best player in all of college football.

Daniels is also the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Daniels was a second team all-conference selection in 2022 after throwing for over 2,000 yards and totaling 25 touchdowns, despite an injury that allowed him to play just nine games.

Neal, who stayed home for college after graduating from Lawrence HS, was also named preseason all-conference after a sophomore year in which he racked up over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Alabama’s Bryce Young won the award in 2022 and went on to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.