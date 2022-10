IRVING, Texas (KSNT) – Two KU men’s basketball players are getting preseason recognition.

Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson was unanimously voted to the All-Big 12 preseason first team. Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar is an honorable mention.

Wilson returns to KU after a solid NBA combine showing. This is McCullar’s first year as a Jayhawk, transferring from Big 12 opponent Texas Tech.

KU’s season begins on Nov. 7 against Omaha.