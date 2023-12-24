PHOENIX (KSNT) – Lance Leipold confirms two players are choosing not to play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Dominick Puni and Austin Booker opted out of the extra game. Puni is preparing for the Senior Bowl, according to Leipold.

Puni started every game in 2023 and played multiple positions on the offensive line.

Booker is deciding whether to declare for the NFL Draft or return to KU, according to 247 Sports. Booker is the Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year after playing every game and getting 56 tackles during the regular season.

KU will play UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday.