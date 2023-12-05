LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two former KU men’s basketball players will soon be given an everlasting honor by the program.

KU basketball plans to retire the jerseys of both Thomas Robinson and Bill “Skinny” Johnson in the coming weeks.

Robinson, who played three seasons at KU from 2009-2012, will have his jersey retired during the Jayhawks’ game against Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 9. He was an All-American in 2012, earning National Player of the Year honors, along with being named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

In 2011-12 he set the program record for most double-doubles in a single season with 27. He also tallied 463 rebounds that year the second most in a single season in KU basketball history.

Robinson wore No. 0 at Kansas. It will be the second No. 0 to be retired at Kansas. Drew Gooden, who played at KU from 1999-2002, had his No. 0 jersey retired on Jan. 18, 2003.

He played five seasons in the NBA after his career at KU ended.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Bill “Skinny” Johnson will have his jersey retired on Jan. 22 when Kansas hosts Cincinnati.

Johnson, who wore No. 33 at KU, played at Kansas from 1931-1933. He was an All-American in ’93 and led the Jayhawks to three-consecutive Big Six Conference title under head coach Phog Allen.