LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The highest honor in Kansas football will have two new members in the 2023 season.

KU Athletics announced Monday that Tony Sands and Nick Reid will be inducted into the Kansas football Ring of Honor. The two players will be the 24th and 25th inductees.

Sands was a running back from 1988-91, finishing with 3,788 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Both were school records when he graduated.

Sands is currently the second-leading rusher in school history. He was named an AP All-American in 1991.

Reid played linebacker for the Jayhawks from 2002-05, totaling 416 tackles in his career, which ranks second in school history. In 2005, Reid became the first, and only, Kansas football player to be named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In 2005, Reid was named an AP All-American. He was a three-time all-conference slection.

The players will be inducted into the Ring of Honor in the Jayhawks’ October 7 home game against UCF.

Sands and Reid will be joining Gilbert Brown, Larry Brown, Anthony Collins, Nolan Cromwell, Bobby Douglass, Ray Evans, John Hadl, Chris Harris Jr., David Jaynes, Bruce Kallmeyer, Curtis McClinton, Mike McCormack, George Mrkonic, Willie Pless, Todd Reesing, Gil Reich, Gale Sayers, Otto Schnellbacher, Oliver Spencer, Darrell Stuckey, John Riggins, Aqib Talib and John Zook in the Kansas football Ring of Honor.