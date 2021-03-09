Two Jayhawks to miss Big 12 Tournament due to Covid-19 protocols

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna will not be available for this week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City according to Kansas head coach Bill Self due to Covid-19 protocols. McCormack and Enaruna are roommates according to Self.

Here's what Bill Self had to say about David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna not playing in the Big 12 Tournament due to Covid-19 protocols. #kubball pic.twitter.com/q0BiLQ3uHc — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 9, 2021

McCormack was recently named the Big 12’s Most Improved Player. He’s averaging 13.4 points per game this season. Enaruna is averaging 2.8 points per game.

Kansas opens the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday against the winner of Iowa State and Oklahoma.