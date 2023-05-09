LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball’s staff goes far beyond Bill Self.

The Jayhawks had two assistant coaches named to the 2023 “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball” list by Silver Waves Media.

Kurtis Townsend and Norm Roberts are two of 50 college basketball assistants on the list.

Townsend is entering year 20 with Kansas. KU men’s basketball has won two National Championships, nine Big 12 tournaments and 16 regular season Big 12 titles during his time in Lawrence. He plays an integral part in recruiting, including for Jalen Wilson, Ochai Agbaji, Andrew Wiggins and other star Jayhawks.

Roberts rejoined Self’s staff in 2012, after also coaching at KU from 2003-04. He served as interim head coach for nine games in the 2022-23 season as Bill Self was suspended, then battled health issues.

K-State associate head coach Ulric Maligi also made the list.