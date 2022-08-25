LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Two University of Kansas football players have been arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor L. Wilson and Tanaka Artisma Scott were both arrested at 12:34 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Haskell Ave. in Lawrence. They are both listed as currently being in the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

Wilson transferred to KU from the University of Buffalo in 2021. He played in all 12 games for the Jayhawks, while starting seven of those. He recorded 426 all-purpose yards.

Scott is also a wide receiver. He redshirted the 2021 season, but played against K-State and Texas.