LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football will be without two wide receivers for the first game of the season.

Lance Leipold confirmed on Monday that Trevor Wilson is suspended from the team indefinitely, while Tanaka Scott will be suspended for the Jayhawks first game on Friday, Sept. 2.

The two were arrested last Thursday. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon. Charges against Scott have been dropped for lack of probable cause. Scott returned to practice with the team on Monday.

“Definitely dissapointed,” Lance Leipold said. “Disappointed those young men put themselves in that situation.”

However, Leipold did not pass all the blame off to the student-athletes.

“Equally disappointed in myself,” Leipold said. “As a head coach it’s my responsibility to put out messages and to put it on young men to make great decisions in wherever it may be, and wherever that takes place. Obviously I haven’t done enough in my role to prevent those situations and I will continue to work to be better.”

Wilson started all 12 games for KU last fall. He’s the team’s top returning wide receiving in terms of yards.