LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball’s path to the Final Four may have just gotten easier.

The second and third-seeded teams in the Jayhawks NCAA tournament region both lost on Sunday. Three-seed Wisconsin lost to eleven-seed Iowa State, then two-seed Auburn fell to ten-seed Miami.

The Jayhawks enter the Sweet Sixteen with three other teams in the Midwest region. The other three teams left in their region are seeded four, ten, and eleven. Kansas will play four-seed Providence on Friday, March 25.

If KU advances past Providence they are now guaranteed to play a double-digit seeded team in the Elite Eight.

Entering the Sweet Sixteen KU’s region is the only one of the four to have multiple teams seeded ten or higher remaining.