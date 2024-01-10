ORLANDO (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball dropped its first meeting with UCF since the Knights joined the Big 12 Conference.

UCF took down No. 3 Kansas on Wednesday, 65-60.

The Jayhawks got off to a rocky start Wednesday night, allowing the Knights to cruise to a quick 7-0 lead to open the contest. It didn’t take long before a dunk from KJ Adams put KU on the board.

KU then launched a 23-5 run, surging to a 23-12 lead and forcing UCF to call a timeout at the 9-minute mark. The crimson and blue led by as many as 16 in the first half but took just a 37-29 lead into halftime.

Turnovers proved costly for the Jayhawks, KU turned the ball over 18 times. UCF went up by as many as seven points, leading 52-45 with just 10 minutes to play.

The Jayhawks regained the lead once during the remainder of the second half, but couldn’t keep up with the Knights down the stretch.

UCF shut down Hunter Dickinson, holding him to just 12 points. McCullar scored a team-high 16 points and Adams finished with 10.

It’s the first league win as a member of the Big 12 for UCF. The Knights lost to Kansas State in their conference-opener, 77-52 on Saturday.

Kansas is now 13-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Next up, the Jayhawks host the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Jan. 13.