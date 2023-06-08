LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU alumni flocked back to Lawrence for the 15th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

Former KU basketball players including Devon Dotson, Devonte’ Graham, Udoka Azubuike and lots of other legendary Jayhawks.

The annual event raises money for families with kids battling cancer. Topeka West graduate and voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni organizes and hosts the event each year.

“It’s special, just knowing that we get to play the game we love by putting smiles on peoples faces,” Dotson said. “The game of basketball can bring everybody together. Just making others happy, seeing them smile, it’s for a great cause and I’m just excited to be back every year.”

Six children were honored and supported through the fundraiser. The exciting weekend doesn’t stop Thursday. The organization will also host a Gala on Friday and a RoundBowl on Saturday. For more info on the annual fundraiser, click here.